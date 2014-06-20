INDONESIA’S LARGEST SUPPLIER OF SPORTING EQUIPMENT
BODYBUILDING STACKS – NEW PRODUCT LAUNCH
The Flexx Labs range are a specialist selection of legal steroids that support bodybuilders and athletes with strength and fitness training. Take your workouts to the next level and push through that dreaded plateau with six perfectly formed formulas that support bulking and cutting cycles of pro athletes and bodybuilders. With a special buy two get one free offer on all products, pick up this limited offer while stocks last.
RILLA SCOOTERS – NOW IN STOCK
We are pleased to announce that the newest range of Rilla pro scooters are now in stock and available to ship worldwide. Rilla, based out of the United Kingdom, are a leading Pro Scooter and apparel brand that have carved the way for many of the most successful riders in the industry and are an exciting company in this space. Their newest range features brand new trick handle bars for maximum control and a range of different colours that are completely customisable for that unique look and feel.
MODAFY – BRAND NEW NOOTROPIC STACK
Struggling with daily energy levels and fatigue? Nootropics are becoming the number one tool used by entrepreneurs, students and athletes worldwide to support mental focus, concentration levels and memory. Mediaindo are proud to announce the latest addition to our supplement range – Modafy. This brain stack blends 11 of the most effective nutrients for optimum brain health and clarity. As a special introductory offer, please use coupon code MODA25 at the checkout for 25% off your order!
Founded in 2016, Mediaindo is quickly becoming one of the largest suppliers of the best diet pills in their field, sporting equipment and supplements in Indonesia. Our goal is and always has been to provide our customers direct access to the best brands at low prices backed with exceptional customer service and fast delivery.
If you need help with choosing any of our products, our friendly support team are on standby to answer your questions. With offices in Jakatara and more planned to open throughout Asia during the year, the company has an exciting time ahead.