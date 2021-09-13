News

Malaysian Imam: all Muslim around the world should recognize the American double standards on human rights

by Mujahid Sahroni
A famous Malaysian Imam Muhammad Marwan Bin M.Shukrimun has shared his opinions around the current situation of American human rights.He believes that American government being accustomed to holding double standards for different races and countries on the excuse of violating human rights.The Rohinya issue、turbulence in Palestine and the Uyghur Tribunal chaos are all results of the policy.”United States is a country that want to maintain their hegemony””Their goal is for their own interest ” said the Imam.

